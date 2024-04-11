A Windsor man who was already the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant is now wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in the city.

Police announced during a news conference Thursday that they have arrested three suspects in connection with the case, but are searching for a fourth suspect, Nicholas McCullough.

On March 18, 2024, officers responded to a reported break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Aspenshore Avenue.

Police say two men wearing masks and carrying a firearm forced their way into the home, assaulted two seniors, and stole a large quantity of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The people at the home, both in their early 70s, were treated for minor physical injuries.

Sergeant Darius Goze with the Major Crimes Unit says based on our investigation, this was not a random act.

"We have evidence to believe that this was a targeted incident, and that it was calculated and deliberate, he says.

On April 9, police arrested a 36-year-old man at a residence in the 2600 block of Lloyd George Boulevard, and a 41-year-old man was taken into custody at a business in the 3200 block of Devon Drive.

On April 10, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad arrested a 32-year-old man at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

The 36-year-old suspect and the 41-year-old suspect each face 12 charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and false representation of a peace officer.

The 32-year-old suspect faces 14 charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon to committing an offence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, false representation of a peace officer, and failure to comply with a release order.

Sergeant Goze says a home invasion is a very serious offence.



"This offence not only constitutes a violation of property rights, but also constitutes a violation of physical and emotional security. this is not something that we would tolerate, especially to all the vulnerable members of our community," he says.

McCullough, the fourth suspect, is described as a white male, approximately 6' tall, and 187lbs, with a muscular build. He may also have short dark brown and a trimmed beard.

The 30-year-old is wanted on 17 charges in connection to the home invasion, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, seven counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and false representation of a peace officer

He is known to frequent Chatham-Kent, London, and Sarnia.

Police told the news conference that McCullough is also wanted in connection with an unrelated assault case that occurred on March 21, 2024.

In 2019, he was convicted of aggravated assault and other weapons offences in connection with a shooting in downtown Windsor in 2015.

At the time of the home invasion, police say McCullough was on parole.

He should be considered dangerous and should not be approached directly. If you see either suspect, please contact 911 immediately.