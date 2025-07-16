Three motorists were arrested by Windsor police for suspected impaired driving in the span of just 45 minutes Tuesday night.

The first incident occurred shortly before midnight, when a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer observed signs of impairment in female driver attempting to enter Canada.

Police were called and a 46-year-old woman was transported to police headquarters where she failed a breath test and was charged with impaired driving.

Around the same, an officer on patrol in the 100 block of Central Avenue observed a pickup truck approaching, abruptly stopping, and reversing into a nearby ditch.

Upon speaking with the motorist, the officer noted a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment, including slurred speech.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers attended the 900 block of Ottawa Street, where a suspected impaired driver had been located in a parking lot.

Police say the motorist exhibited slurred speech, appeared disoriented, and was unsteady on his feet.

A 64-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused to participate in further testing.

The Windsor Police Service reminds all motorists that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence with potentially life-threatening consequences.