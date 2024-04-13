Over $6,000 worth of narcotics have been taken off of Windsor streets after a search warrant was executed at a downtown residence Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit attended a home in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue and located and seized 18.8 grams of fentanyl and 29.2 methamphetamine.



Police say three airsoft pistols and several rounds of ammunition were also recovered.



A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while prohibited.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

