Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville say threats made in relation to a school in the town are unfounded.

OPP officers were informed of threats made in relation to a school in Kingsville but an investigation deemed the threats to be unfounded.

Police say at no time was there any threat to public safety, students, faculty or the school.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.