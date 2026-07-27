Threats between neighbours leads to charges for Leamington man

A dispute among neighbours has led to charges being laid in Leamington.

On Sunday, June 26, shortly after 2 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to Bennie Avenue in Leamington for a report of bail violations and threats between neighbours.

When police arrived on scene, one person involved had barricaded himself inside his home, which required the OPP Emergency Response Team, the K9 Unit, EMS, and Leamington Fire to attend the scene and close a portion of the roadway.

After investigation, a 45-year-old man from Leamington was arrested.

He’s been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and uttering threats to damage property.

The roadway was re-opened at the completion of the investigation.