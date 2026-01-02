A 20-year old man has been arrested after a number of threats were made against Chatham-Kent Police.

The front desk at the station received repeated phone calls Thursday afternoon where officers were threatened.

Police attended a home on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg where a suspect was taken into custody and the investigation determined the man was bound by a probation order with conditions.

Charges include: Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm or Death, Harassing Communications, Failure to Comply with Probation Order and Being Intoxicated in a public place.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.