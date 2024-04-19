Windsor police are at Walkerville Collegiate Institute after a threat was made towards the school.

A spokesperson with the Greater Essex County District School Board says a message was received threatening the well-being and safety of staff and students at the high school on Richmond Street.



The board says police were notified immediately and deemed the threat to be low-risk.



Police will remain at the school until dismissal.



According to the Windsor police portal, officers were called to the school for a bomb threat.

