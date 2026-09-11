Thousands sign petition calling on Oilers to reverse Formenton signing

EDMONTON — An online petition calling on the Edmonton Oilers to reverse the signing of Alex Formenton had collected more than 19,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

The petition was started by longtime Oilers superfan Mary Loewen, known as “Mama Stanley,” who said this week she would no longer support the team while Formenton remains on the roster.

The Oilers signed Formenton to a one-year, US$850,000 contract Wednesday. He was one of five former Canadian world junior players acquitted last year of sexual assault charges stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

“We acknowledge clearly and without qualification that Alex Formenton was acquitted in court in 2025. This petition does not challenge that verdict, nor does it declare him guilty,” the petition says.

“A criminal trial determines whether the Crown proved criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. It does not require fans, survivors, sponsors, or community members to support every employment and roster decision made afterward.”

The Oilers have defended the signing, citing Formenton’s acquittal and reinstatement by the NHL and Hockey Canada, along with what the team called a “lengthy due diligence process.”

In an email to fans, the team’s ticketing and customer service department said the organization reviewed the legal proceedings, the NHL and Hockey Canada processes and “all of the information available” before making its decision.

The Oilers said they also spoke directly with Formenton and others close to the matter and were “comfortable providing Alex with the opportunity to return to the NHL as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.”

“Alex is grateful for the opportunity and, like every Oilers player, he is expected to uphold the standards and expectations of our organization,” the team wrote. “The Edmonton Oilers remain committed to fostering a respectful, professional and positive environment for our players, staff and fans.”

The NHL reinstated Formenton and the four other players last year, allowing them to resume playing beginning Dec. 1, 2025. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said this week that Formenton faced no additional league requirements before signing with Edmonton.

An independent appeal board ruled last month that all five players breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct. Formenton, however, was the only one eligible for immediate reinstatement from suspension from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs.

The board recommended continued bans for Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod.

Hart signed with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup final, while Dube signed with the St. Louis Blues in July.

Formenton, 26, spent three of the previous four seasons playing in Switzerland and the other out of hockey. The Barrie, Ont., native had 23 goals and 16 assists in 109 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators before leaving the league.

“It was a difficult road,” Formenton said Wednesday. “It was tough on my family and me personally. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here today and I’m looking forward to making the most out of it.”

Loewen has supported the Oilers since the team’s championship years in the 1980s and in recent seasons became a familiar presence at games dressed as a sequined Stanley Cup.

The petition calls on the Oilers to take “every lawful and contractually available step” to reverse the signing. It also asks the organization to explain publicly how the decision was made and adopt survivor-informed standards for future signings.

The Formenton signing is the Oilers’ second high-profile move this off-season involving a figure with a controversial recent history.

Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman hired Mike Babcock as head coach in June after the NHL cleared the move. Babcock had not coached an NHL game in seven years and had resigned from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 before coaching a game with the team amid an investigation into reports he invaded players’ privacy.

Bowman’s own hiring in 2024 also drew scrutiny. He had resigned as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled allegations that a video coach sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach. The NHL reinstated Bowman shortly before Edmonton hired him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press