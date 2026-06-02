Thousands of students graduating from St. Clair College this week

Thousands of students will walk across the stage to graduate this week.

St. Clair College’s Spring Convocation will begin today with over 3,000 students set to graduate.

These graduates are from programs across the college and will be recognized during four convocation sessions in Windsor on June 2 and 3, and one in Chatham on June 8.

Graduates will also hear from some of St. Clair College’s recently distinguished Alumni of Distinction, who will deliver convocation addresses.

The first ceremony will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the WFCU Centre and will include students in the School of Skilled Trades & Apprenticeships, and the School of Engineering Technologies.

The second ceremony takes place Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre for those in the Zekelman School of Business.

The third ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the WFCU Centre and will include those within the School of Community Studies and the Zekelman School of Information Technology.

The fourth ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre and will include students within the School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing.

The fifth and final ceremony will be held Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m. in Chatham at the Capitol Theatre and will include all Chatham academic programs.

Grads will join a growing network of more than 150,000 St. Clair College alumni who are making an impact in communities around the world.