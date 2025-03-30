All westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Tilbury, Ont. are closed due to a fuel spill.

The OPP confirmed that all westbound lanes between exit 56 Essex County Road 42 and exit 48 Highway 77 (Comber Side Road) will be closed for eight to 10 hours Sunday for cleanup.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police received reports of the rollover in Tilbury. No injuries were sustained, however the thousands of litres of fuel spilled into the ditch.

The Ministry of Environment and other cleanup crews are on scene.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein