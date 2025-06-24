Thousands of eyes were locked in to the night sky above the Detroit River Monday night for the 67th edition of the Ford Fireworks.

Blasting off at 10:08 p.m., the display lasted for approximately 24 minutes with an explosive finale.

Organizers say more than 10,000 fireworks lit up the sky.

Those eager to catch the annual fireworks display braved the scorching daytime temperatures to secure their spot along the riverfront.

Anna said the fireworks are tradition for them.

"Think I've been here for probably the past 10 years of my life and I honestly love coming here every year," she said.

Pavitra took in the spectacle for the first time.

"It's kind of an exciting experience for me because I've never seen a fire show before," she said.

Hadaya came with her siblings and loved the finale.

"We really like the big explosions and how they shape out at the end," she said.

The fireworks display is in celebration of the United States' Independence Day and Canada's Canada Day.

It is one of the largest firework displays in North America, lighting up the sky over Windsor and Detroit.

