This is ‘peak season’ for bicycle thefts warn Windsor police

bicycles showing rear wheel locked and parked at the bicycle rack in a row during day time

Police are sending out a warning that this is peak season for bicycle thefts in Windsor.

In 2025, the Windsor Police Service received 279 reports of stolen bicycles, with more than 63 per cent of those thefts occurring between June and September.

In the first 18 days of June, Windsor Police have received 21 reports of bicycle thefts across the city.

Constable Bianca Jackson says there are a few things people can do to help police identify a stolen bicycle, including recording the serial number.

“If we already have the serial number, we can then return that bike to its rightful owner. Also, if you could register your bike with Windsor Police through our bicycle registry, that is an additional way to make it that much quicker and easier for police to get your bicycle back to you,” she says.

Jackson says people invest a lot in their bicycles but it only takes a split second for someone to take it.

“It’s just like our vehicles when we think we can run into a store and leave our vehicle running, and it’s in that split second that somebody can jump into your car. Just like a bike, somebody can jump onto your bike and have that opportunity to leave without even noticing that it’s gone,” she says.

A few simple steps you can take to protect your bike and improve the chances of recovery if a theft occurs include:

- Record your bike’s serial number. It is the most effective way for police to identify and return a recovered bicycle.

- Register your bike with the Windsor Police Service through our bicycle registry. Click here to register.

- Use a U-lock whenever possible. U-locks are significantly more difficult for thieves to defeat than cable locks.

- Before buying a used bike, check the Canadian Police Information Centre public database to see if it has been reported stolen.