The City of Windsor has announced a closure extension of an E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp.

The eastbound on-ramp from southbound Howard Avenue will stay closed through the summer, until Aug. 30.

This is to allow crews to make improvements to the Grand Marais Drain, just south of the Expressway.

More information on construction and detours in the city is available here.

 

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein