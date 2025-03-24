The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to identify a third suspect wanted in connection with what's being called a deliberate house fire in Amherstburg.

Last week, officers arrested and charged Tanveer Singh Brar, 19, and Jasdeep Seehra, 19, in connection with the Jan. 18 arson at a new-build residence in the 200 block of Cowan Court.

No one was injured, but the home and a neighbouring property sustained over $1 million in damages.

It was the third time in 16 months that the property was the target of an arson attack.

Members of the Windsor Police Arson Unit have since obtained surveillance images of a third suspect linked to the arson incident.

He is described as an East Indian male, approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build and a tattoo on his left hand.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black sweater with a hood, black Roots pants, and a black Nike toque.

Police say this suspect may reside in the Brampton or Mississauga area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.