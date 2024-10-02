FCA Canada reports sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica fell more than 30 per cent in the third quarter compared with the same time last year.

The company says 1,218 of the minivans were sold compared with 1,796 in the July-to-September period in 2023.



Year-to-date sales of the Pacifica total 4,211 -- a decrease of 33 per cent from a year ago.



Meantime, sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan totalled 954 in the third quarter, an increase of 79 per cent from 2023.



Sales for the first nine months of this year have risen 85 per cent to 3,670.



FCA Canada reports overall sales totalled 31,112 vehicles in the third quarter of this year, a decline of 24 per cent from 2023.

