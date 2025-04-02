Conservative candidate Lourence Singh for the New Westminster-Burnaby-Maillardville riding is no longer running in the federal election race, marking the third candidate exit in a single day.

A Conservative campaign spokesperson confirmed Singh’s exit in a brief, single sentence statement Tuesday evening, but did not elaborate on the reason behind his departure.

“Mr. Lourence Singh will not be a candidate for the Conservative Party,” the statement read.

Singh joins two other candidates who dropped from the race Tuesday, including Mark McKenzie from Ontario’s Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore and Stefan Marquis from Montréal’s Laurier-Sainte-Marie.

Earlier Tuesday, Marquis wrote in a post on social media that he is no longer a candidate for the party, while it was announced McKenzie would no longer be running in this federal election campaign in light of unearthed unsavoury comments made during a podcast in 2022.

This is a developing story. More to come.