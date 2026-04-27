If you're considering running in the 2026 municipal election, here's what you need to know.

Nominations for the 2026 municipal election open this Friday May 1. The City of Windsor will begin accepting paperwork at 8:30 a.m.

Forms will be available at City Hall and online at WindsorElections.ca , with filing fees of $100 for councillor or school board trustee and $200 for mayor. Payable by cash, debit, or credit card only.

City Clerk Steve Vlachodimos says candidates have until August 21 to file papers.

"We do have a website, WindsorElections.ca , that we do encourage people to look at to see the information that is required in terms of filing, what the requirements are, that type of thing," said Vlachodimos.

He said there are specific eligibility rules that have to be met before someone can run.

"You have to be a resident of the City of Windsor, or a non-resident owner or tenant of land in the City of Windsor, or the spouse of such owner or tenant," he said.

"You must be a Canadian citizen, and you must be at least 18 years of age or older, and you must not be disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office."

Vlachodimos added that anyone considering a run should understand the scale of the responsibility before putting their name forward.

"This term of council coming up will begin on November 15, that is when they are officially sworn in and they will take office," he said.

"It's for a four year term, so it's a four year commitment that takes you through November 14, 2030."

Election day is Monday October 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with advance voting planned for mid-October.

Polling locations are still being finalized and will be announced later this summer.