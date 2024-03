Provincial police in Essex County are warning people to be safe on the roads when a solar eclipse darkens the sky April 8.

The OPP say drivers should make sure they turn their headlights on, as the event will cause the sky to darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

They also warn people not to wear special eclipse viewing glasses while behind the wheel and not to try taking photos or video of the event while driving.

Drivers should also not pull over or stop on the road or shoulder to view the event.