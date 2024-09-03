A popular apple orchard is getting ready to open their doors to the public this week.

Thiessen Orchards in Leamington will open on Thursday (Sept. 5) for the season, with plenty of apples ready to be picked and enjoyed.

Andrew Thiessen, the owner of the orchard, says it's been another great year for apples.

Thiessen says the crop the last couple of years have been really good, with favourable weather conditions this summer and heading into fall.

"It's been warm, but we've had the moisture along with it, so everything looks good. And then actually in the last 10 days we've had some cooler nights, and the cool nights really help the fruit colour up nicely, and sweeten up nicely. So, we've just had a pretty decent growing season so far this year."

He says we haven't had enough rain this year to cause any damage.

"We do have to keep disease under control in the orchard when we get large amounts of rain, so we do that pretty regularly, we're controlling disease and insects throughout the growing season. And so far we've been able to do that really well."

Thiessen says there are some fan favourites.

"Honeycrisp, we grow, and it's definitely out most sought-after variety. Gala is right there, it's a really popular variety. Ambrosia is another one that's really caught on in the last five years, so those are our top three."

Crimson Crisp - a new apple - was planted in spring of 2022, and is expected to be available to pick in 2025.

The orchard also features a sunflower field, as well as pumpkins - which will be ready closer to Thanksgiving.

Thiessen adds that there are some years where they have too many apples and will donate them to the Children's Aid Society or local schools.

Thiessens Orchards is located at 400 Talbot Road East in Leamington.

- with files from AM800's Live & Local with Kyle Horner