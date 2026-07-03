These Ford vehicles are being recalled over a potential transmission issue

Around 33,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a potential issue with the transmission park feature.

In a statement shared with CTVNews.ca on Thursday, Ford Canada said the issue may occur when “certain shifts are commanded by the transmission” while driving, which could damage the park system components.

“If this damage occurs, the transmission may not be able to secure the vehicle in ‘park,’” the company stated. “To prevent any potential vehicle movement, Ford strongly advises customers to always apply their electronic parking brake when parking their vehicles until the recall repair is completed.”

Ford Canada didn’t mention whether there were any injuries or deaths.

What vehicles are being recalled?

Certain vehicles for the following models and years are being recalled:

2021 Ford F-150

2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Ford Expedition

2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Lincoln Navigator

2020 and 2021 Ford Explorer

2020 and 2021 Lincoln Aviator

2018 Lincoln Navigator. The 2018 Lincoln Navigator. (Scott Jacobs / Edmunds via AP)

How is Ford resolving the issue?

To prevent potentially damaging the park system, the automaker said Ford and Lincoln dealers will update the vehicle’s powertrain control module software.

Dealers will also examine the transmission parking lock, and if necessary, they will replace any damaged parts for free, the company added.

What should affected customers do?

Affected customers will receive letters that will instruct them how to schedule an appointment with their dealer. To find out if your car is part of the recall, enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at ford.ca/support/recalls or lincolncanada.com/support/recalls.

Similar recall issued in U.S.

The Canadian recall follows a similar one in the United States. Ford is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles south of the border over a transmission problem that may damage the park system, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The issue may lead to a crash or injury.

The U.S. recall includes certain Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition vehicles with model years between 2018 and 2021, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With files from CTV News’ Kendra Mangione and The Associated Press