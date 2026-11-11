These bus passengers were a little horse after a pair of unexpected riders hopped on

Wild horse mares and Detroit Department of Transportation buses are seen in this composite image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh; AP Photo/Ed White)

Transportation officials in Detroit are addressing some “foal” play that was captured on a city bus this weekend.

Video circulating on social media shows a pair of saddled horses entering a city bus, at a bus stop, and then exiting the back door moments later.

ABC News reported on Tuesday the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) said in a statement it is “aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop.”

“We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers,” the department said.

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday. It’s not known how many other riders were on the bus at the time.

The DDOT stressed that only service animals are allowed to ride on the bus, though they “must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times, must not occupy a seat, and must either sit on the floor, or on the person’s lap.”