More Canadians are using cannabis than drinking alcohol on a daily basis, according to a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Generational shift in daily cannabis use, new study finds More Canadians are using cannabis than drinking alcohol on a daily basis, according to a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

TORONTO — A new study says daily cannabis use has surpassed daily drinking in what the authors call a “generational shift” in substance use.

The research, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, estimates that 1.8 million people in Canada use cannabis on a daily basis.

Using data from Statistics Canada, the researchers found that adults younger than 50 are more likely to use cannabis than drink alcohol every day.

But that trend stops at age 65, when alcohol becomes the preferred choice for people using substances daily.

In people under 35, using cannabis is more common than smoking cigarettes on a daily basis, especially among women.

Lead author André McDonald says it’s unhealthy to use any of these substances every day, but the results suggest more public health efforts need to focus on cannabis.

“If you’re using cannabis daily, that’s really strongly associated with cannabis use disorder,” said McDonald, who is a postdoctoral fellow at the Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research at McMaster University in Hamilton.

“Then there’s also, you know, if you’re smoking it every day, you’re being exposed to that smoke. It’s similar to cigarette smoking where that could pose risks to your lung health.”

McDonald said the study found about two-thirds of people using cannabis every day are smoking it rather than using edibles.

There hasn’t been as much research about the health effects of cannabis as there has been for alcohol and cigarettes, he said, but noted there’s some evidence linking it to psychotic disorders, as well as mood and anxiety disorders.

Addictions researcher Jibran Khokhar, who was not involved in the study, said the relationship between cannabis and mental health is a “chicken or egg question that we’re still trying to answer.”

One theory is that genetics or neural circuitry make people susceptible to both a mental disorder and excessive cannabis use, said Khokhar, who is the Canada Research Chair in translational neuropsychopharmacology at Western University in London, Ont.

Another theory is that using cannabis, especially when the brain is developing, could cause the mental disorder, he said.

Yet another variable is the fact that some people with mental health issues use cannabis to self-medicate.

“Be it real or not, and the jury’s still out on it, but a lot of people believe that cannabis helps them manage their symptoms.”

The study used data from 99,920 respondents to Statistics Canada’s 2023/2024 Canadian Community Health Survey.

McDonald said he would expect the same trends in daily cannabis use to continue if the survey was done today.

“If we kind of project forward, if these trends were to continue as they age, we would expect to see that in middle age, you know, in 10 to 15 years, that cannabis is going to become the predominant substance of choice for middle-aged people at that point,” he said.

“And so when you’re thinking about population health long-term, cannabis is kind of becoming more of an important priority.”

Limitations of the research included the fact that the survey responses are self-reported and could be affected by stigma that persists, even though cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2018, the study said.

The research also didn’t differentiate between daily cannabis use for medical and non-medical purposes.

Daily substance use by the numbers

The authors found that 5.7 per cent of adults reported daily cannabis use, representing about 1.8 million people in Canada.

They found that 5.2 per cent reported daily alcohol use and 8.5 per cent reported smoking cigarettes every day.

But much more pronounced differences showed up when the data was broken down by age group and gender.

Among men aged 25 to 34, 10.8 per cent reported using cannabis daily, compared to 2.9 per cent who said they drank alcohol every day and eight per cent who smoked daily.

Among women in that age group, 6.8 per cent used cannabis every day, 1.2 per cent drank alcohol and 4.5 per cent smoked cigarettes.

Among women aged 18 to 24, 6.6 per cent used cannabis every day, compared to less than one per cent who said they drank alcohol every day. Two per cent said they smoked cigarettes daily.

The authors said there was a similar pattern among men in that age group.

Among people 65 years of age and older, 13 per cent of men and 6.7 per cent of women drank alcohol daily. Only 3.3 per cent of older men and 2.3 per cent of older women used cannabis every day.

People who identified as gender diverse had the highest prevalence of cannabis use, with 22.6 per cent reporting they used it daily.

Two per cent of gender-diverse people said they drank alcohol every day and 9.7 per cent said they smoked daily.

With files from Hannah Alberga

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press