LaSalle police are investigating three thefts at the Vollmer Centre.

According to police, the thefts happened between January 9 and January 11 from the women’s and men’s locker rooms.

Police say items were stolen from locked lockers, and items taken include a purse and other personal valuables.

The police service is reminding facility users that secure lockers are available on the pool deck to store high-value personal items such as wallets, keys, and cell phones.

Police are also encouraging users to notify Vollmer Centre staff if you see any suspicious activity or individuals in the locker rooms.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.