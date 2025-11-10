Police in Windsor have arrested a man wanted in connection with a theft investigation after he allegedly fled from officers.

On November 3, 2025, shortly before 4 p.m., Windsor police say officers were conducting patrols around Jefferson Boulevard when the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system alerted them to a vehicle whose registered owner was wanted for theft under $5,000.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but before they could approach, the driver allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver was identified, and Monday morning shortly after 3 a.m., officers located and executed the outstanding warrant on the suspect at a business in the 2700 block of Etienne Boulevard.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.