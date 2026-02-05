LaSalle police are trying to identify a suspect after a theft at an LCBO store.

According to police, the theft happened on February 2 shortly after 5 p.m. at the store in the 1800-block of Wyoming Ave.

Police say they're looking for a female suspect.

She's described as white, approximately 25-35 years of age, with straight red hair and red eyebrows, and was wearing a black zip-up sweater, black baggy pants, black socks, and black slides and carrying a large shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.