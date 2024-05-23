TORONTO - The WNBA is, finally, officially, coming to Toronto.

Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team.



The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.



Coca-Cola Coliseum is also home to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies and hosted the first Professional Women's Hockey League's Toronto team, as well as its first-ever playoffs.



Toronto's WNBA team will start playing in May 2026.



The CBC was the first to report on May 10 that the women's professional basketball league had awarded a franchise to Kilmer Sports Ventures, headed by Toronto businessman Larry Tanenbaum.

