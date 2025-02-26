The White House says its officials "will determine" which news outlets cover President Donald Trump.

That departs from a century of tradition in which a pool of independent news organizations go where the chief executive does and holds him accountable on behalf of regular Americans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the changes would rotate some traditional outlets from the group and include some streaming services.

She cast the change as a modernization of the press pool, saying the move would restore "access back to the American people" who elected Trump.