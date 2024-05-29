Get ready to feel the heat, Canada.

The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.



The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast shows the country can expect fewer rainy days and predicts several regions will experience humid conditions.



The Weather Network's chief meteorologist Chris Scott says Atlantic Canada is facing a "wild card" hurricane season, where U-S storms could move north.



He's also watching for wildfires and poor air quality in pockets of Canada's north and the Prairies.



But there is some good news in sight.



Farmers on the Prairies have seen better precipitation levels in recent months, which could bode well for the growing season, and the heat in B-C is forecast to be less persistent and less severe than it has been in the past few years.

