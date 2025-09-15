A framework deal has been reached for the ownership of popular social video platform TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after weekend trade talks between the U.S. and China in Spain.

That followed a social media post by President Donald Trump that said a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials went well and that a deal was reached regarding "a 'certain' company" young people in the U.S. "very much wanted to save."

The Republican president has repeatedly extended the deadline on TikTok's fate and was noncommittal on an agreement when asked by reporters on Sunday evening.

Trump also says he'll be speaking on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China hasn't confirmed Trump's statements.