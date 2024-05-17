DETROIT - Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram and Dodge brands and the unofficial voice of American muscle cars, is retiring from Stellantis after nearly 32 years.

The announcement Friday comes as the company struggles with U.S. sales as it begins the transition from gasoline to electric vehicles.



Through April, its sales were down 14.1%.



Kuniskis was leading the Dodge brand's transition to electric muscle cars.



Recently he was CEO of both the Dodge and Ram brands.



He'll be replaced at Ram by Chris Feuell, who will take on Dodge in addition to her duties leading the Chrysler brand.



Sales executive Matt McAlear will become Dodge brand CEO.