The union representing 10,000 LCBO workers says talks with the province have broken down.

OPSEU says after a long week at the bargaining table, they are not hopeful a deal can be reached ahead of a strike deadline at 12:01 a.m. Friday.



The LCBO has said that if a strike takes place, all locations will close for 14 days and after that point, if the strike continues, the Crown corporation will open 30 stores three days a week with limited hours.

Wholesale orders will be fullfilled by the LCBO and free home delivery for the public will be available through the LCBO website and mobile app.

The workers are seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles have become 70 per cent of their workforce.

The union is also fearful of job losses after Premier Doug Ford's government announced plans to open up the alcohol market to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.