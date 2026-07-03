‘The tension was quite high’: Stephen Eustáquio’s brother on game-winning goal

When Stephen Eustáquio scored Canada’s winning goal against South Africa on Sunday, his big brother was proudly watching the game.

“I still don’t have words to explain how happy I was,” Mauro Eustáquio told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

After 90 scoreless minutes, Stephen Eustáquio winning goal came two minutes into extra time during the elimination match in Los Angeles. The goal propelled Canada into the Round of 16, where the team will face off against Morocco on Saturday in Houston. It is the furthest Canada has ever advanced in a men’s World Cup tournament.

“Watching the game, it was tied zero-zero, the tension was quite high,” Mauro recalled. “When the ball went in, so many things went through my head.”

Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) celebrates the win over South Africa during second half World Cup Round of 32 soccer, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) celebrates the win over South Africa during second half World Cup Round of 32 soccer, in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (FRANK GUNN)

Born in Leamington, Ont., 29-year-old Stephen is Canada’s vice-captain and a midfielder for Porto’s team in Portugal’s top soccer league. Mauro is also a former soccer player who now coaches Toronto’s team in the Canadian Premier League.

The brothers credit their late parents for setting them up for success on the pitch.

“Our parents gave us wings and now it’s up to us to fly,” Mauro said. “We’re just here trying to make them proud.”