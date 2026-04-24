With sights set on the Memorial Cup, the Windsor Spitfires are ready ahead of the OHL's Western Conference Final.

Windsor will face the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night for Game 1 of the Conference Finals, but Spits forward Caden Harvey says the team is feeling good.

The Spits swept the Guelph Storm in Round 1, and then pulled the brooms out again to sweep the Flint Firebirds in Round 2 of the playoffs.

The Rangers swept the Saginaw Spirit in Round 1, and quickly made it past the Soo Greyhounds in five games.

In the 2024-25 season playoffs, the Spits and the Rangers went head-to-head in Round 2. The Spits had a three game lead, but lost the next four in a reverse-sweep - losing in overtime in Game 7.

Spits forward Caden Harvey says it's been nice to have a small break between series.

"I think it's good for recovery, rest the bodies, but I think we're ready to go and we're just excited to play."

He says it'll be a good series.

"They've got some strong D back there, they have a lot of good forwards who can create plays, so I think we just have to shut down them and just get shots on net, and hope some pucks go in for us."

Harvey says they're excited to come home for Games 3 and 4.

"We're definitely hoping to steal one there, and bring it back here for Game 3. The crowd has been electric the whole playoffs, so hopefully they keep it up."

Game 1 goes Friday night in Kitchener at 7 p.m. AM800 has the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:45 p.m.

Game 2 of the series will be Sunday at 6 p.m. in Kitchener.

The series will then shift to Windsor for Games 3 and 4 on April 27 and April 29.