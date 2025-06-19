A local rock band is going on a nationwide tour later this year with a stop in Windsor.

The Tea Party will be rockin' out on The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Wednesday, December 10.

The band along with Headstones and Finger Eleven will hold concerts in 12 Canadian cities starting in November.

They'll kick-off their tour in Penticton, British Columbia on November 25.

Jeff Burrows, the drummer for The Tea Party says the band tried touring with other bands before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the opportunity to tour with Headstones and Finger Eleven came up a couple months ago.

"I know it's going to be an amazing show and further to that, I know it's going to be just a nice time to hangout with some fellas that you grow up working with," he says..

Burrows says it's going to be a fun tour.

"We did a couple shows with the Headstones last summer and had a great time and we've known the Finger Eleven guys since they were kids as the Rainbow Butt Monkeys," says Burrows.

CANADA: The Tea Party, @theheadstones and @Finger_Eleven... together for the first time. A one-night opportunity that will be nothing short of unforgettable.

????Pre-sale begins tomorrow June 18th at 10am LOCAL TIME with code TNT25

Find your tickets at https://t.co/W9r94BqOu1 pic.twitter.com/Kw8NqSw2V1 — The Tea Party (@theteapartyband) June 17, 2025

He says the tour is a great way to celebrate across the country.

"It's definitely a show for almost everyone because it covers so many musical styles,"he says. "I mean rock genre of course but it's just nice to be part of a collaboration like this."

Burrows says the Windsor show will be a celebration of the band's 'Triptych' album.

Tickets for some shows are already on sale.

Tickets for the Windsor show will go on sale in the coming weeks.