A celebration of barbecue is coming to Tecumseh this weekend.

Starting on Friday, 'Your Local Ribfest' is hosting the inaugural Tecumseh Rib Fest outside of Tecumseh Arena on McNorton Street.

Event operator Chris Glasford says they're bringing a 'top notch' event to Tecumseh.

"We're bringing four of the award winning ribbers that tour Canada to Tecumseh to sell their ribs, their chicken, and pulled pork, brisket," says Glasford.

He says they're looking to heat up the festival season in Tecumseh.

"It's a celebration of barbecue and we have bands and beverages and vendors and all the fun stuff," he says. "It's fun for the whole family."

Glasford believes the community is excited for a new event and to try some ribs.

"We pull from the local bands, the local vendors, that sort of thing and celebrate that community and we believe that Tecumseh is one of those communities that has a lot of growth going on right now and has a lot of great things happening and we want to be apart of that growth," says Glasford.

The event also includes live entertainment, a kids zone and a sauce competition.

It runs Friday from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

'Your Local Ribfest' held an event in Chatham earlier this month and will host events in Leamington and LaSalle later this summer.