The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has announced it doubled the amount of food it was able to collect during the second annual World Homeless Day food drive.

The organization collected 4500 lbs. of food and $8,000 in donations, topping last year's totals of 2,000 lbs. of food and over $3,000 in donations.

The city-wide food drive on Oct. 12 was in partnership with Windsor Police, LaSalle Police, Tailgate Takeout, Windsor Loblaws, Metro, and No Frills, bringing awareness to the issue of homelessness in the community and supporting those in need.

By holding this food drive, The Salvation Army's goal was to replenish their food bank and to be prepared to meet a growing demand for those using their food program services.

"We're anticipating serving more families this year than last—a trend we're seeing not just here in Windsor but across the province," said Jason Linton, executive director, The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope. "Nearly 30% of those we serve are children and teens aged 18 and younger, and on average, we assist more than 600 families per month. Families who have never needed help before are now turning to our services, making it more crucial than ever to be ready to provide critical supports."