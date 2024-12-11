The Salvation Army is hosting their 30th annual Community Christmas Dinner today.

This tradition will bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season with a festive dinner, live entertainment, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

The Salvation Army is estimating that over 800 guests will attend the event this year.

Those in attendance will enjoy a meal that will be prepared by chefs at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, and the Salvation Army Brass Band will provide live music as the doors open, and Abbey Neves will provide live music during dinner.

Jason Linton, Executive Director of Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says it's an incredible feeling to be able to provide this dinner.

"This is an opportunity for Salvation Army to give to the community and open those doors so that people can have a good, healthy meal, and enjoy themselves with the company around them. So, seeing that is absolutely wonderful."

He says a traditional holiday meal will be served.

"So it's a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy, the whole fixings, and a dessert as well."

Linton says they're expecting to keep the doors open until 8 p.m.

"If people can come and wait, the doors open at 5 [p.m.], but I don't foresee that anyone is going to be left without a dinner. Meaning, if you were to come in at 6 o'clock, we would certainly be serving you then."

Over 100 volunteers are assisting with the event by either serving, or prepping.

This event is free to attend, but seating is limited.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, located at 201 Riverside Drive West.