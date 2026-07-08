The Salvation Army hosting annual Sally Fest

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is hosting their annual Sally Fest on July 8, 2026.

The Salvation Army is inviting Windsor-Essex residents to enjoy their annual Sally Fest.

The Sally Fest runs Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope.

The free community BBQ brings together neighbours, families, volunteers, and different community partners for an evening of food, live music from DJ Pistol Pete, outdoor games, children’s activities, and more.

Several community organizations will also be on-site with resource booths including New Canadians’ Centre of Excellence, Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (WEST), and the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Jason Linton, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says it’s about being together.

“It’s going to be in our parking lot at 355 Church Street, and the whole community is welcome to come. We invite everyone. Really, it’s a good opportunity to sit down, take a rest, and listen to some good music, good food, and good company.”

He says there will be games, music, and food.

“It’ll be regular BBQ food: hamburgers, hot dogs; we’ll also have some vegetarian options for people. It’s actually sponsored by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), so thank you so much to the Rotary, and they’ll be there as well serving and helping us set up and whatnot. It’s a rain or shine event.”

Linton says having community partners at the event is really important.

“We’ve actually developed some really good partnerships with them, so for example, the Humane Society. Since we got into the business of bringing pets into the shelter, we have to have good connections in the community with service providers who can assist us with that. And the Humane Society has really been on board from the beginning with that, so very thankful to them and all of our other partners who are going to be attending.”

In previous years, Sally Fest has welcomed more than 200 attendees from across Windsor-Essex.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is located at 355 Church Street. The event will take place in the parking lot but will be moved indoors if rain occurs.

-with files from AM800’s The Shift with guest host Brian Masse