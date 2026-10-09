The S’Aints surpass fundraising goal with record concert total

The S'Aints, in partnership with the Municipality of Leamington and the Bank Theatre, give back to local charities. Oct. 2026. (Photo Credit: The Bank Theatre)

The S’Aints are celebrating a record year for their annual Rock Seacliff to Fight Hunger concert.

The Labour Day weekend fundraiser in Leamington raised more than $16,500 this year - nearly double what was raised in 2025.

The funds raised this year bring the five-year fundraising total to nearly $37,000, up from their initial five-year goal of $25,000.

The money raised this year will be split between five Leamington organizations, including the United Church community meal program, St. Paul’s Lutheran outside pantry, the St. Vincent de Paul food bank, the Salvation Army and St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church.

S’Aints drummer Jeff Burrows says the event started small and grew more and more each year.

“The goal was just to put on a nice show so the labour members, instead of having a parade on their day off, they can come and see a free show and sort of thing. And then we thought, you know what, why don’t we pass around a hat just kind of get the ball rolling with donating to some of the smaller food banks in and around Leamington.”

He says it really is a community event.

“it’s not just the band, it’s community partnerships and it literally is every citizen that goes to the show is participating. If it’s a loonie or a toonie or a $5 bill or a $20 bill, it’s great and that’s all we expect.”

Burrows says the organizations receiving the funds are so grateful.

“They think it’s great and they host different events all year round. But this one is nice because it kind of brings them all together, and the band is together, and the citizens who show up to the show beyond even Leamington, it’s just fantastic. It’s a wonderful feeling and everybody just gets that ‘we’re feeling good about this’ vibe and it’s fantastic.”

The free concert is presented by LiUNA Local 625, in partnership with the Municipality of Leamington and the Bank Theatre.

Burrows says they’re working hard to get sponsors for future shows.

Plans are already underway for the 6th annual concert, which is set for September 4, 2027.