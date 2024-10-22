The S'Aints Band is coming back to Caesars Windsor this December.

The band will hold its all-ages "Sleighing Hunger" fundraising concert inside The Colosseum on Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m.

The annual holiday concert along with sales from the holiday CD raises funds for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

Last year's show raised just under $115,000.

Band member Jeff Burrows says the band works hard to hone the songs in the perfect order.

"The song selection is even more geared to Christmas and the holiday spirit,," says Burrows. "So we're just really really looking forward to this."

He says it's a family-friendly concert.

"It's on a Friday evening, it doesn't go late and the kids can stay up," he says. "You can also support by purchasing t-shirts and music that we will have available there at the standard locations where you can normally buy your merchandise."

Burrows says the band looks forward to the concert every year.

"This is our baby we get to do every year and although we've added a few shows throughout the year like for Labour Day events and so on and so forth, this is what we most look forward to obviously and with the Caesars production and the big big show it's just so much fun," says Burrows.

Along with Burrows, the band also includes Jody Raffoul, Wes Buckley, Kelly "Mr. Chill" Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Howell, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O’Neil.

They will be performing traditional holiday music with the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline, The Horns of Dilemma, Walkerville Collegiate Institute students' string section, and The Sinners Choir.

The band is partnering with Caesars Windsor Cares and St. Clair College to host the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. and are available online, the Caesars Windsor Box Office, Devonshire Mall and St. Clair College South Campus.