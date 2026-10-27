The S’Aints band launches 2026 Sleighing Hunger season with $1 million goal

The S’Aints band has officially launched its 2026 season and is hoping to reach a big goal.

Sleighing Hunger fundraising goals The S’Aints band has officially launched its 2026 season and is hoping to reach a big goal.

The S’Aints band has officially launched its 2026 season and is hoping to reach a big goal. Sleighing Hunger hopes to surpass $1 million raised to date since its inception in 2013.

“It started with a few of us in a rehearsal hall and it has grown and grown, and we’ve brought people in, and now we bring special guests in throughout the while show,” said Jeff Burrows, drummer for The S’Aints.

“It’s a complete team effort both on stage and behind the scenes. And we couldn’t do it without the likes of Brenda, June, and LiUNA!625 and all of our other sponsors.”

The show supports the UHC Hub of Opportunities in Windsor and Chatham-Kent Outreach for Hunger.

“It’s had a huge impact,” said June Muir, CEO of UHC and president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

“$1 million. That’s a lot of money. After Christmas it’s very hard on us because we see donations dwindle. So, having this money allows us to purchase the goods that we don’t receive.”

She added that with rising costs, many families are relying on food bank services.

“With this kind of support, we are able, as June said, to go purchase the kind of items you don’t typically get in a food drive,” said Brenda LeClair, executive director of CK Outreach for Hunger.

“We like to make sure our families have fresh produce, that they have fresh meat, bread, dairy products, things that people aren’t going to donate.”

S'Aints Sleighing Hunger 2026 The S'Aints, UHC Hub of Opportunities, and CK Outreach for Hunger launched the 2026 Sleighing Hunger season in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 26, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

Burrows said the band is working on the show and it’s going to be the best show they have done.

“Being a part of this effort, it’s nice. It’s strange for a musician to feel like it’s a huge accomplishment, like we’re proud of what we get to do,” he said.

“But in all honesty, we’re up there having fun, and our gift giving is primarily the performance and the Christmas songs and to get everyone in that mood. It’s really the community that comes together, that brings in the money, and so on. We are one branch in that very large tree.”

If you haven’t been to the show before, Burrows said it is very family friendly and a rock-and-roll show with the band’s own spins on holiday music.

“We also have songs of hope, inspiration, so on and so forth,” he added.

“You’re not just going to get bombarded with Christmas songs or songs of the holidays, but it’s a big part. We have kids as young as four years old and kids as old as 99 show up.”

It all takes place on Dec. 20 at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor. Tickets are available at the Caesars Windsor box office or online through TicketMaster. They go on sale Tuesday at noon.