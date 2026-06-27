The return of flaky crusts and gooey centres for the 2nd annual Tart & Soul Butter Tart Festival

The 2nd annual Tart & Soul Butter Tart Festival returns to Chatham this Saturday.

It takes place at Sons of Kent Brewery on Adelaide St. South from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is described as a ‘day of flaky crusts, gooey centres, and soulful fun.’

Event organizer Doug Ribbons says the event features 15 tartisans, including two gluten-free tartisans.

He says there was a lineup to get in last year, and all butter tarts were sold.

Ribbons says professional butter tart bakers from across Ontario are taking part in the event.

“We have them from Etobicoke, Niagara, St. Catharines, Windsor, we have them from all over, Sarnia, London and they’re all coming down here to bring that love of that iconic dessert, butter tart to us here in Chatham-Kent and compete for the people’s choice award for the best butter tart as well,” says Ribbons.

He says last year’s event was great.

“Last year the success was so rapid that we ended up doing that same event in the fall in Windsor at Windsor Eats, and it sold out there as well,” he says. “I don’t know how many times lightning can strike, but we’re going to keep on trying to see if we can sweeten the pot with more butter tarts.”

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Ribbons says last year’s event had traditional and wacky butter tarts.

“From raisins to nuts, to S’mores base, to biscoff, to all kinds of great, incredible butter tarts,” says Ribbons. “We had traditional to wacky, and every last butter tart was sold out; it was amazing.”

Ribbons hosted a similar event in Windsor last fall at Windsor Eats.

He says, like the Chatham event, all butter tarts sold out.

Ribbons is bringing the event back to Windsor Eats in October.