A popular Windsor pub will soon reopen its doors to the public following the abrupt closure last year.

In Dec. 2023, a notice on the door of The Manchester indicated the tenancy had been terminated for being in breach of the lease, in the amount of more than $14,000.



A post on a social media page for the downtown staple read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Manchester is closed for business.”



Since then, ownership has changed hands and new co-owner Lisa Francoeur says they will try to keep up with the same vibe before the business closed.



"We've looked at a lot of the reviews and a lot of the comments and we're just trying to cater as much of it as we can. We've been in touch with some previous owners and we're just trying to get back as much as we can that used to be."



She says a full menu and favourite bar selections will be offered.



"We have quite the number of draft lines, people miss that. We're bringing back a lot of the local breweries."

She says they are excited to open and the feedback from the community has been excellent.



"We see the vibe downtown, we see things happening and we just want to be apart of it really bad. So we're just trying to stay hopeful that we can do that very soon."



Francoeur says pending inspections, she hopes to open in the next week or two.



The bar will be open six days a week and feature sports games on the TV's.



-With files from CTV Windsor

