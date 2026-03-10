The Loop Skate Trail at LaSalle Landing is now closed for skating.

Recent rain and warm weather has impacted the ice which continues to melt and town officials ask that everyone stays off the ice to help stay safe.

Over the next couple of weeks, town staff will be working to transform The Loop as part of a seasonal refresh.

The work will include removing skating mats, washing the concrete surface, and completing maintenance to the warming hut-all to prepare the space for spring and summer activities which include a multi use recreational trail.

The Rotary Circle at LaSalle Landing is expected to open in May, which will feature water spray jets, benches, and shade sails.

The skate loop and recreational trail is part of the redevelopment of the waterfront area located along the Detroit River and is located at 1010 Front Road, next to the Event Centre.