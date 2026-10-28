The Linq moving tunnel bus pickup point to downtown terminal

The Linq tunnel bus in downtown Windsor at pickup - drop off stop on Bruce at Riverside Drive. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

A change is coming for riders using The Linq’s cross-border tunnel bus service.

Starting November 1, pickups and drop-offs will move from the current location near Bruce Avenue and Riverside Drive to the downtown Windsor International Transit Terminal.

Spokesperson Sarb Sehmbi says the change comes after working with the city and is designed to better integrate with existing transit operations.

“It’s something that we’re very grateful to get the city’s cooperation on, allows us to work collaboratively with them, and it’s a great step forward for the residents, for the community, visitors, passengers. Some more growth for us in the city together,” Sehmbi said.

He says early reaction from customers has been encouraging.

“A lot of people are excited about the the change. I think that was one of the biggest things that people were hoping to see a little bit more structure in regards to the pickups and drop-offs. So we’re doing our best to grow on every different avenue, and hopefully, this is just the start of many great changes to come,” Sehmbi said.

As the service continues to grow, Sehmbi says rider feedback remains important.

“We’re always happy to serve, and we’re looking forward to everybody’s feedback and what we’re doing well, and where we can get stronger still,” Sehmbi said.

“We’re proud to be a Windsor-owned and operated company, and we’re just looking for a great future for everybody that’s involved.”

The move comes just over a year after The Linq launched in October 2025, filling the gap left when Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service.

The privately operated shuttle provides scheduled and special-event trips between Windsor and Detroit.