The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it's investigating a new sexual battery allegation against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is serving a four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related convictions.

According to a police report, a male music producer and publicist said he was asked to come to a photo shoot in 2020 at a Los Angeles warehouse.

The producer says Combs exposed himself and told him to perform a sex act.

The accuser's name is redacted in the report.

An attorney for Combs says Combs denies all claims that he sexually abused anyone.