‘The hurt is real’: Team Canada releases statement after historic run. Live updates here.

Despite a strong showing, Canada’s historic World Cup run came to an end Saturday after a 3-0 loss to soccer giant Morocco.

Prior to the 2026 tournament, the men’s national team had never scored a point in a World Cup match.

This year, they captured the world’s attention as they broke through the group stage and trudged through their first knockout round. Even after a commanding first half, Jesse Marsch’s “Canadian heroes” could not secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

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Team says World Cup run may have ended, but Canada’s football journey is ‘only just beginning’

After their World Cup run ended, Canada’s men’s national team released a lengthy statement, saying the country’s football journey “is only just beginning.”

“Every story has an ending. This one just doesn’t feel like one. Right now, the hurt is real,” the statement read. “We came here believing we could keep writing history and when you believe that deeply, the final whistle is not easy to accept.”

The team acknowledged the support and love Canadians showed during the last few weeks - painting the streets red during match days and turning living rooms into “supporters sections.”

“To everyone who sang, travelled, filled stadiums, wore the crest with pride and believed alongside us…thank you. You carried every step of the way,” the team said. “History wasn’t just made on the pitch. It was made in homes, schools, parks, pubs and communities across the country.”

The team said it always believed that Canada was football country and after its World Cup run, “we know it is.”

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

‘I’d rather be us’: Canada’s head coach

Asked what Canada’s team still had to learn about “turning up the intensity to match” powerhouses like Morocco, head coach Jesse Marsch shook his head.

“Man … We were the better team! Right, they made a couple more plays than us. But cranking up the intensity was not the issue. … We lacked a little ability to make a play when we needed to,” he responded.

“But in terms of the match plan – the idea of how we want to play football, the idea of a bunch of guys believing in themselves and going after it and taking a top team that hasn’t lost in, I don’t even know how long, and taking them to the limit – we were the much better team in the first half and even the beginning of the second half.”

“What a privilege our fans have had to root a team on like this,” he also said. “I’d rather be us than them, as good as Morocco is. I’d rather be us.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, Breaking Digital Assignment Editor, CTVNews.ca

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer Canada head coach Jesse Marsch gestures during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Davies on why he did not play today

Canada captain Alphonso Davies says a lingering hamstring injury kept him out of Canada’s final game of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Many expected Davies to play a big part in Canada’s round-of-16 matchup with Morocco on Saturday, but head coach Jesse Marsch did not bring him in off the bench. Morocco won 3-0 and Canada was eliminated from the tournament.

Read more here.

The Canadian Press

‘Nothing but pride’: PM Carney on Team Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted a message on social media following Canada’s elimination, saying he is proud of the team.

“Nothing but pride for @CanMNT_Official today. An incredible run and a sign of what’s to come,” Carney wrote.

“Thank you to our team, the fans, and everyone who made this World Cup showing our best yet.”

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

Poilievre says Team Canada ‘made the country proud’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Team Canada “made our country proud.” He called Canada’s World Cup showing an “amazing run” despite the “tough result.”

“Canada’s men’s national team showed grit, heart, and pride on the world stage, inspiring millions of fans here at home,” Poilievre said in a post on social media.

“Thank you, Team Canada.”

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

Round of 16 appearance ‘monumental step forward’: van Koeverden

Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, who is the Secretary of State for Sport of Canada and is in Houston for the match, says the nation is proud of the men’s players. “This has been an exhilarating couple of weeks and an extraordinary step forward for soccer in Canada,” van Koeverden tells CP24.

“To have the men advance to the round of 16 is a monumental step forward. Congratulations to them. This is sport. It’s a tough day to lose and to go home without advancing to the round of eight, but we’re proud of them.”

With Vancouver hosting its final match next week after Toronto’s stint ended on Thursday, van Koeverden says it’s been exceptional to see visiting fans satisfied with how Canada hosted the tournament.

He pointed out Cristiano Ronaldo and Team Portugal staying for one more day in Toronto after their match.

“Canada is the best sports-hosting nation in the world. We do an extraordinary job at this, and other countries really notice, and there’s power in that,” van Koeverden says.

“And it’s really important that we continue to host world-class sporting opportunities and look for that next occasion to host these world-class events, because Canada in the spotlight on the world stage is a good thing for everyone.”

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

Ontario premier: ‘Incredible, historic run’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated Team Canada for their “incredible” and “historic” run.

“You’ve created an entire generation of new fans, and the future of Canadian soccer is brighter for it,” Ford said in a post on social media.

More than half of Canada’s players were born and raised in Ontario, including six in Brampton.

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

Canadian fans say they are proud of the team, despite loss

Fans attending the official watch-party in Vancouver clapped after the final whistle blew in Houston, where the Canadian team was taking on its toughest opponent yet.

Morocco entered the tournament sitting seventh in FIFA’s rankings while Canada was No. 30.

Mexican-Canadian Rafael Ramirez and his wife Yadira say they were very proud of the team for having gone as far as it did.

While the team might not have advanced this time, Yadira Ramirez says the players have shown the world that Canada can play soccer.

Colin Paterson says he has been watching the team since he was young, and he says feels very proud of the team’s performance, despite the result.

Paterson says he is disappointed, because he thought that Canada could have advanced, but he would have never expected the team to advance to the round of 16.

The Canadian Press

Canadians share their thoughts on the game

Canadians are holding their heads high but still feel the sting of defeat at the hands of Morocco.

“As a whole, I’m super proud but that second half, it was just rough,” one fan who watched the game at Canada Soccer House in Toronto said.

“I’m proud of how far we came. I’m happy with what we’ve done. We made history, so I can’t complain,” another fan said.

Phil Perkins, CP24 Anchor and Reporter

Canada ousted from World Cup

Canada is out of the FIFA World Cup after falling 3-0 to Morocco in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Azzedine Ounahi broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 50th minute, then added a second goal in the 82nd for a brace. Soufiane Rahimi sent a rolling shot in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal the score.

Canada controlled the game early and registered four chances in the first half, but couldn’t get a shot past Morocco’s Montreal-born keeper Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccans will meet the winner of a round-of-16 tilt between Paraguay and France in a quarterfinal matchup in Boston on July 9.

Morocco was the higher-ranked nation, entering the tournament sitting at No. 7 in FIFA’s official standings while Canada was No. 30.

The result ends a historic run in which the national squad nabbed its first point and first win in the men’s tournament and earned a spot in the knockout round for the first time.

The Canadian Press

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Canada during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Morocco scores third goal

Morocco leads 3-0

CTVNews.ca Staff

Canada hasn’t given up

Despite the two-goal deficit, Canada has continued to pour it on. The effort has been admirable.

TSN.ca Staff

Corner Canada

A fine run from Jayden Nelson leads to a corner.It’s taken short with Crepeau coming up and he fouls Bono as he attempts to get on the end of a Shaffelburg cross.

TSN.ca Staff

No Davies

With the five substitutes, we haven’t seen captain Alphonso Davies, who didn’t even warm up on the touchline at any point. Clearly, his appearance against South Africa was all he had in him as he attempts to manage his injury recovery.

TSN.ca Staff

Eight minutes added

Surely Canada doesn’t have a miracle up their sleeve, do they?

TSN.ca Staff

Canada makes two substitutions

Niko Sigur is out and Jonathan Osorio is in

Tajon Buchanan is out and Jonathan Osorio is in

TSN.ca Staff

Morocco substitutes

Issa Diop is out and Samir El Mourabet is in

TSN.ca Staff

Did Eustáquio do enough?

As Morocco broke forward, Eustáquio fouled his man, but Oliver played the advantage. Should he have hauled down his man and taken the yellow to stop the break altogether?

TSN.ca Staff

Morocco scores again

With Canada pressing forward, Morocco breaks the other way with numbers. Brahim Diaz finds Ounahi whose right-footed shot beats Crepeau to put this game to bed.

TSN.ca Staff

Scoring chance for Canada

Buchanan takes a pop from distance and forces a good save out of Bono for a corner.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada makes two substitutions

Ali Ahmed substituted out and Jacob Shaffelburg substituted in

Richie Laryea substituted out and Promise David substituted in

TSN.ca Staff

Free kick to Canada

Eustáquio is hauled down just outside the area by Amrabat. David steps up to take. This is a huge chance for Canada as Luc de Fougerolles calls for noise from the Canada fans. David goes over the bar. It’s not good at all.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada readying changes

Jesse Marsch and his Staff are consulting on next moves and it appears some reinforcements are on the way as the clock ticks down.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada’s Alistair Johnston and Morocco’s Bilal El Khannouss fight for the ball

Canada's Alistair Johnston, left, and Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Canada's Alistair Johnston, left, and Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

The Canadian Press

Canada makes a substitution

Tani Oluwaseyi is substituted out and Cyle Larin is substituted in

TSN.ca Staff

Buchanan incensed over no penalty call

Tajon Buchanan is bundled over in the area by Halhal. There’s no call from Oliver and he can’t believe it. Buchanan appeared to be offside.

TSN.ca Staff

Ahmed wins another corner

Eustáquio takes again.It goes out for a Canada throw.

TSN.ca Staff

Morocco playing with renewed vigour

The goal has awakened the Atlas Lions and some of the intent that was missing from the AFCON champions in the first half has returned.

TSN.ca Staff

Corner Morocco

It’s wide open now. After a Canada attack is turned away, Morocco comes right back and wins a corner with Hakimi set to take. It eventually goes out for a goal kick without troubling Crepeau.

TSN.ca Staff

Brilliant defending from Ahmed

It opens up after the goal and after a Canada sortie, Hakimi rushes back the other way. Before he can dink into the area, he’s dispossessed by Ahmed who tracked back in a piece of fine defending.

TSN.ca Staff

GOAL - Canada 0, Morocco 1 - Azzedine Ounahi

It’s a beautifully worked set piece. Hakimi finds an unmarked Ounahi right outside the area and his low shot beats Crepeau to make it 1-0.

TSN.ca Staff

Corner Canada

A bad giveaway by Morocco leads to Oluwaseyi winning a corner.Eustáquio takes again. It’s short and ends with du Fougerolles putting a ball over the bar from Sigur.

TSN.ca Staff

Davies warms up for second half

Canada captain Alphonso Davies is warming up on the sidelines as the second half gets underway in Houston. Davies, coming off a hamstring injury, made his tournament debut when he came on in the second half of Canada’s 1-0 win over South Africa in the round of 32.

The Canadian Press

Bieber: ‘Send your love and prayers to Team Canada’

Canadian singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of Team Canada’s logo on his Instagram with a caption, “SEND YOUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO TEAM CANADA. PLAYING NOW.”

Meanwhile, one of Canada’s greatest hockey player, Hayley Wickenheiser, called the team “very inspirational” earlier on Saturday during the Toronto Maple Leafs development camp.“It’s incredible to watch how they have really galvanized the entire country,” she said.

Bryann Aguilar, Journalist, CP24.com

Half time called

The clock ticked to half time to close Team Canada’s powerful first 45 minutes. Morocco has recorded just one shot so far.

Oliver’s booking precedents could become a factor in the second half

Michael Oliver’s willingness to reach into his pocket is going to be a storyline to follow in the second 45 with a number of players sitting on bookings right now.

TSN.ca Staff

Six minutes added to first half

TSN.ca Staff

Third yellow card to Morocco

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi gets a yellow card. Moise Bombito gets tackled late and the bookings are starting to come fast and furious now.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada Morocco World Cup Soccer Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi tries control the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Second yellow card to Canada

To forward Jonathan David.

TSN.ca Staff

One yellow card each for Canada and Morocco

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Canada’s Richie Laryea each got a yellow card.

TSN.ca Staff

Bad Giveaway

After a bad giveway in midfield, Tani Oluwaseyi is played in by Ali Ahmed. He turns to throw off his marker and forces a fine save out of Bono.

Here’s a replay of Tani Oluwaseyi’s early chance that was denied by Bono.

TSN.ca Staff

Crepeau makes his first save

The substitute Rakimi takes a deflected pop from distance and Crepeau dives to his right to make a comfortable save.

TSN.ca Staff

Morocco substitution

Morocco substituted out Ismael Saibari and substituted in Soufiana Rahimi. A big loss here for Morocco’s attack.

TSN.ca Staff

Saibari worse for wear here

Ismael Saibari has gone done and needed treatment. It appears to be his hamstring and he’s in some discomfort. He’s coming off.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada Morocco World Cup Soccer Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) lies on the ground as he receives medical attention from his team during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco, in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Karen Warren) (Karen Warren/AP Photo/Karen Warren)

First Yellow Card to Morocco

Redouane Halhal goes into the book for a hard challenge on Oluwaseyi.

TSN.ca Staff

Eustáquio’s ball for Buchanan is deflected out for a corner.

The Porto midfielder takes on the near side again. The delivery is good and Alistair Johnston’s header is powerful, but off a defender’s leg and out of danger.

TSN.ca Staff

Canada’s Alistair Johnston goes head-to-head with Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer Canada's Alistair Johnston, top, and Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi vie for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Canadian Press

Ouahbi animated on the touchline

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi looks a little agitated as he shouts instructions from the touchline.

TSN.ca Staff

Third Corner Canada

A third corner as Tajon Buchanan is dispossessed just outside the box. Eustáquio moves over to the near side to take. Luc de Fougerolles’ header is eventually cleared.

TSN.ca Staff

Corner Canada

Richie Laryea makes a run into the area and wins a corner. Stephen Eustáquio takes and it’s punched away by Bono.

TSN.ca Staff

Game begins

Canada and Morocco kick off round-of-16 matchup in Houston.

Half time fever at Houston Stadium

It’s half-time at Houston Stadium and the concourse is packed. I am seeing a lot of Canada and Morocco fans along with fans wearing Mexico jerseys. With it being the 4th of July there are also a lot of people dressed in Stars and Stripes. This stadium is the home of the Houston Texans and is huge - for World Cup matches the capacity is 68,777.

Heather Wright, Senior Correspondent, CTV News

A packed house in Houston

Houston Stadium is packed and it is loud! A lot of red as both Canada and Morocco fans are decked out and ready for kick off.

68,777 fans in attendance. A lot of Canadians are present in the stadium who are outnumbered – maybe only slightly – by the Morocco fans.

One last final huddle amongst Canada’s starting 11 happening now as the starting whistle is about to go.

Heather Wright, CTV News Senior Correspondent

FIFA World Cup Canada vs. Morocco Fans pack a stadium in Houston moments before kickoff. (Heather Wright, CTV News)

Watch party sold out in Vancouver

The FIFA Fan Festival watch party at the PNE in Vancouver hit capacity and sold out about an hour before Canada’s elimination match against Morocco.

Buses and SkyTrains were packed to the brim as fans hurried to find a place to take in what could be Canada’s last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CTV News learned the Fan Festival was full of people by about 8 a.m., and Staff were forced to close off access to the amphitheatre floor before 9.a.m.

James Paracy, CTVNewsVancouver.ca

Canada-Morrocco Vancouver fan-fest 4 Canadian fans gathering in Vancouver public match viewing places ahead of Canada's knockout match against Morocco for a spot in the FIFA World Cup's last 8. (CTV News)

Canada-Morrocco Vancouver fan-fest 5 Canadian fans gathering in Vancouver public match viewing places ahead of Canada's knockout match against Morocco for a spot in the FIFA World Cup's last 8. (CTV News)

Thousands descend on LeBreton Flats in Ottawa for watch party

Thousands of people are descending on Ottawa to watch the Canadian men’s soccer team take on Morocco in a historic match at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.A free watch party taking place at LeBreton Flats is hosting up to 20,000 people at the site with four screens allowing fans to see the game.Fans could already be seen packing the site in red, white and black under a hot, humid summer day in the nation’s capital.

William Eltherington, Journalist, CTV News Ottawa

Manitobans enthusiastic about Team Canada

General Manager of Underdogs Sports Bar in Winnipeg, Cassandra Sousa told CTV News Channel that this was a historic moment for Canada and that everyone has been supportive.

Sousa added that fans in Manitoba are as enthusiastic about Canada’s soccer team as they are about its hockey team. She said the bar has had visitors not just from Canada, but from different counties during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Archie Niari, CTVNews.ca Journalist

‘Make that up with team spirit’: Former Team Canada captain

Former Team Canada captain, Collin Miller, who represented Canada in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico told CTV News Channel that the feeling of brotherhood has been one of the factors helping Canada reach this stage of the competitions.

“You saw when Koné broke his leg, you saw the reaction of the group,” Miller said, adding “without that team spirit, whatever we’re lacking, if we are lacking any sort of ability, a team has to make that up with team spirit.”

Archie Niari, CTVNews.ca Journalist

The last time these two teams met

Canada and Morocco met in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the final matchday. After losses to Belgium and Croatia, Canada had already been eliminated, while Morocco was looking for a win to move on to the knockouts.Morocco got on the board early through a goal from Hakim Ziyech in the fourth minute, taking advantage from some terrible miscommunication between Steven Vitoria and Milan Borjan.

They would go up two to the good in the 23rd through Youssef En-Nesyri. Before the break, Canada would pull one back through a Nayef Aguerd own goal, but that’s as close as Canada would come as it ended its tournament with a 2-1 loss. Morocco would go on to a Cinderella run, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals at a World Cup where they ultimately fell to France.

Both teams are much changed from Qatar. Of the 16 players who featured for Canada that day, eight (including six starters) are not on the current squad and another player (Ismaël Koné) is injured. Morocco also used 16 players with 11 players not returning.

Tsn.ca Staff

Morocco’s Canadian connection

Morocco goalkeeper Bono is actually Canadian. The 35-year-old Al Hilal No. 1 was born in Montreal and spent the first three years of his life there before returning to his parents’ native Morocco.Prior to joining Al Hilal in 2023, Bono spent the vast majority of his career in Spain with Sevilla, Girona, Zaragoza and Atletico.

Tsn.ca Staff

Canada jerseys flying off the rack in Toronto

Canada jerseys at the Toronto Fan Fest have completely sold out at the merchandise shop, with Staff even pulling display jerseys off mannequins to meet demand. Among the lucky fans was Joe, originally from England but living in Canada for the past 24 years, who managed to grab the final jersey available.Joe joked that the jersey will go to someone else, adding with a laugh, “make them pay double.” It was one more sign of the excitement surrounding Canada’s Round of 16 matchup against Morocco.

Sean Leathong, CTV News Toronto journalist

Morocco players walked out to loud cheers

A roar bellowed from the crowd in Houston as Morocco ran out onto the field for warmups. Moroccan fans are also donning red for the game, but their cheers made it clear that much of the stadium is supporting the Atlas Lions.

The Canadian Press

Canadian players warm up on the field

Canada has taken the field at Houston Stadium for warmups ahead of their round-of-16 matchup against Morocco. Audible cheers came from fans in the stands wrapped in large Maple Leaf flags, and players clapped in appreciation as they ran out.

The Canadian Press

Houston Stadium is loud

Houston Stadium is packed and it is loud! A lot of red as both Canada and Morocco fans are decked out and ready for kick off. One last final huddle amongst Canada’s starting 11 happening now as the starting whistle is about to go.

Heather Wright, CTV News National Journalist

Recapping how Canada has performed in the World Cup so far

After a historic underdog win over South Africa, Canada is only four wins away from the World Cup title and set to face Morocco in less than an hour at the Houston stadium.

Here’s a recap of how the team has done so far:

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegonia

In many ways, a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina felt like a victory for Canada on a historic day for the host side at the FIFA World Cup on on Friday, June 12

It was the first Canadian goal scored on home soil in this tournament and the first point for the country in seven all-time World Cup games.

Canada vs. Qatar

Canada earned its first-ever victory at the men’s World Cup with a 6-0 win over Qatar Thursday, June 18. Thousands of fans inside Vancouver’s BC Place became a sea of red, cheering on the home team as forward Jonathan David recorded a hat trick, the first recorded by a CONCACAF player at the World Cup in nearly 100 years.

Canada vs. Switzerland

This game marked the team’s first loss, at 2-1, to an opponent that came into the tournament in the top 20 of FIFA’s world rankings on Wednesday, June 24.

Switzerland took the top spot in Group B and Canada finished as the runner-up, advancing to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.

Canada vs. South Africa

Canada made history on Sunday, June 28 with a 1-0 win over South Africa, after central midfielder Stephen Eustaquio scored the match’s only goal in the second-half stoppage time. The dramatic victory sent Canada to Round 16 for the first time ever.

CTVNews.ca Staff

Check out what the fans are wearing in Houston

Fifty minutes before kickoff, Canadian fans are ready and waiting at the stadium in Houston, armed in red and white, with posters and flags to show their support for the team.

Check out what the fans are wearing here:

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer Fans of Morocco wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer Canadian fans ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Canada Morocco WCup Soccer A fan of Morocco waits for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Canadian Press

No voice? No problem for this Toronto fan

If enthusiasm alone decided the outcome, Osman Khan would have already done his part.CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong caught up with Khan, who was first in line outside of Toronto’s fan festival and arrived at 8: 45 a.m. ET. Khan said he has just about lost his voice after cheering throughout the entire World Cup, but that didn’t stop him from showing up early once again, dressed in his Team Canada shirt and prepared for the forecast with a poncho.

For supporters like Khan, today’s knockout match is worth every sore throat, as fans hope Canada’s World Cup run continues.

Sean Leathong, CTV News Toronto journalist

Early, long lines at Toronto’s Fan Fest

The excitement is already building hours before kickoff.CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong reports long lines of Canada supporters stretching down Fort York Boulevard, with fans arriving nearly two hours before Canada’s Round of 16 match against Morocco. Many are hoping to secure a spot inside the official FIFA Fan Festival which the city has said is subject to capacity and will operate on a “first come” basis throughout the tournament.

Sean Leathong, CTV News Toronto journalist

Canadian underdogs

Canadian coach Jesse Marsch said his young team is excited and looking forward to playing a “big” opponent today. And the players are promising to leave it all on the field in trying to pull off one of the biggest upsets yet.

On paper, today’s Canada versus Morocco Round of 16 showdown at the FIFA World Cup is a mismatch, a minnow versus a shark, or soccer’s version of David and Goliath.

Canada FIFA match today FILE: Moroccan fans celebrate after their team won on penalty kicks in the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/STR)

Morocco, the sixth-ranked team in the world that made it to the tournament’s final four in 2022, is heavily favoured to eliminate the Canadian overachievers, who have recorded a number of impressive firsts at this World Cup — first goal, first win, first appearance in a knockout game, and first appearance in the Round of 16.

But while Canada has already eliminated one African nation — 1-0 knockout stage victory over South Africa last Sunday in Los Angeles — another one stands in the way of an appearance in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Canada FIFA match today Players of Canada celebrate after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against South Africa in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez)

A fresher Canadian club

“We know that everybody’s going to write us off,” said Canadian coach Jesse Marsch. “But … we are focused on trying to really be our best for this match and deliver the best performance of our lives.”

The Canadian crew also pointed out that Morocco used a lot of energy in getting past the Netherlands on Monday, winning 3-2 on penalties after playing 30 minutes of extra time.

The Canadian Press

Canada FIFA match today Players stand on the field at Houston Stadium before the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Congo in Houston, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Canada’s starting lineup

Jesse Marsch has been forced into many of his lineup decisions at the FIFA World Cup due to injuries, but the Canada head coach has consistently tinkered with the top of his formation by choice.

While Canada has sent out two strikers to start each of their four matches, Tani Oluwaseyi and Cyle Larin have both seen starts beside Jonathan David, while Promise David has made his impact felt as a substitute.

It remains unclear who will get the start in Saturday’s historic Round of 16 clash against Morocco as Canada looks to upset the 2022 semifinalists.

Marsch caught many off guard when he elected to start Oluwaseyi over Larin in Canada’s opening match of the tournament. It was the veteran Larin, though, that entered off the match and scored to secure a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada’s first-ever World Cup point.

TSN.ca Staff. Read the full story here.

Canada FIFA match today Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, center, celebrates with his players afte the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against South Africa in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio Sanchez)

Canada to host final game next week

Toronto hosted its last World Cup match on Thursday, and Vancouver is set to wrap up its stint next Tuesday.

Fans in both cities can still attend the FIFA Fan Festival, which will continue to broadcast games until the end of the World Cup.

Canada FIFA match today A worker cuts the grass that has been installed in B.C. Place stadium for the FIFA World Cup, in Vancouver, on Monday, June 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Columbia beats Ghana

Jhon Arias scored the lone goal in the 14th minute and Colombia earned a spot in the World Cup’s round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Ghana on Friday in Kansas City, Mo.

Arias’ goal held up as the Colombian defense didn’t allow Ghana to get a single shot on goal against goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Colombia will face Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Colombia didn’t qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but they did reach the round of 16 in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2014.

Lawrence Ati Zigi was stellar in goal with seven saves for Ghana.

Colombia had a 20-8 edge in shots and placed eight on target.

Reuters

Ghana Colombia World Cup Soccer Colombia's Jhon Arias (11) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Argentina survives tough battle against Cape Verde

Cape Verde, with a population of just over 500,000, rocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina with two stunning equalizers to raise the prospect of pulling off the greatest upset in World Cup history at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday.

But a Diney Borges own goal, under pressure from Argentina’s Cristian Romero, in the 111th minute finally broke Cape Verde’s resistance.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said losing to Cape Verde “would have been madness.”

It was “a very tough match; you always have to take the positives – this team (Argentina) never gives up,” Scaloni said.

“We have to congratulate the opponent; when people say there are no easy opponents, they proved today that they are a great team,” he added.

Argentina, who are bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962, will play Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta for a place in the quarterfinals.

AFP

Cape Verde Argentina World Cup Soccer Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Cape Verde's Jamiro Monteiro battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

England, Mexico face off Sunday

England’s World Cup last-16 match against Mexico will kick off at its originally scheduled time on Sunday following discussions over possibly bringing the start of the game forward due to storms, a source close to the arrangements said Friday.

Reports in Britain and Mexico said earlier Friday that FIFA was planning to move the kick-off at the Estadio Azteca from 6:00pm local time to midday due to concerns over forecast storms and flooding in Mexico City on Sunday.

However a source with knowledge of the FIFA discussions said Friday that the game would start at its original time, emphasising that “no decision was ever made to reschedule KO time.”

When asked about the potential change in kick-off, England forward Marcus Rashford said at training on Friday it would not be “ideal” but that players would take it in their stride.

“How we prepare for the game, it has to remain the same. We have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything,” Rashford said.

AFP