A new restaurant has opened its doors at Devonshire Mall.

The Great Canadian Brewhouse officially opened to the public this week as part of a soft launch, with a grand opening to be held on May 24.

The new restaurant has a sports bar feel to it, with over 50 televisions, 30 beers on tap, and a long list of food options such as nachos, wings, sliders, burgers, and much more.

This restaurant is in the space of the former Buffalo Wild Wings - which closed suddenly in June 2023.

Laurence Keefe, Ontario's Operations Manager of the Great Canadian Brewhouse, says they are the all-Canadian brand.

"We are Canadian owned, Canadian operated, we've got some fantastic Canadian products, and we are a sports bar. That's primarily what we are. We have a motto at the Canadian Brewhouse which is 'Our Home is Your Home', and it's your friendly neighbourhood sports bar."

He says it's the perfect game day restaurant.

"We have 50 plus TV's inside the venue, we have a state of the art sound system, we have a DJ booth, we are building a patio which is going to be going on the side as well, it's going to be great for the summer. It's your number one spot for your game day."

He adds that there's something for everyone.

"We have a big, extensive menu. We've got a lot of bar classics on there like your nachos, and your wings. Then at the same time we've just got some very unique dishes that you're only going to find at the Canadian Brewhouse. We've got an extensive drink menu, 30 different beers on tap, we have a cocktail list, we've got a shooters list, we've got our signature drinks."

Keefe states there are approximately 50 employees at the Windsor location.

The Great Canadian Brewhouse now has six locations in Ontario.