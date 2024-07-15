The future of three permanently closed school properties in Kingsville is up for discussion at an upcoming public meeting.

The schools are Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.



Town administration will present options for consideration by council – although this meeting promises to be informative, there will be no decisions made by council until a meeting in the fall.



Information presented will include information about the required process to be followed by the school board in the sale of the properties, as well as advantages and disadvantages that the Town of Kingsville would see should it choose to purchase the properties from the school board.



“Council identified the future use of the closed school properties as a priority, and Town Administration has been working diligently on it,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “We are ready to bring forward information to Council and engage the community.”



Residents are welcome to attend the presentation to learn more, but also to provide comments and ask questions – it’s coming up on Monday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Grovesdale Arts and Culture Centre, 103 Park Street.

