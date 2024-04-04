The Fort Family Fun Centre in Amherstburg has officially reopened.

The business opened Tuesday, April 2 at 689 Texas Rd. after being revived by London-based Tanggo Companies Inc.

The Fort closed April 2021 due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO of Tanggo Companies Inc., Christian Fournier, says the menu is all new at the restaurant.



"Bowling is very similar to what it was previously. The arcade, with new operators, it's all new equipment that has come in and there's actually more of it on the way. It will be new pieces added in over the next couple of months," he says.

Fournier says laser tag will also be making a comeback.

"We're just building that out right now, so we're hoping to open that up in May," he says. "Then there will be changes coming in October, more of a lounge-style bar with sports simulators."

The company has hired 45 people in relaunching the family fun centre.

Fournier says they have hired an event coordinator to help plan some bigger events at the venue.

"They'll take place on the patio. We have a capacity out there of 1,600, so we're talking about bigger style of events to bring out that many people," he says.

The Fort also has several caricatures painted on the walls featuring Canadian celebrities and prominent members of the community, including AM800's Mike Kakuk and Lisa Williams.